Wake Forest starting QB enters transfer portal
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 1:51 PM
(Photo: Brad Penner / USATODAY)
(Photo: Brad Penner / USATODAY)

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman made a surprise entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Newman has a year of eligibility left and is a graduate transfer, so he is eligible immediately to play next season at his school of choice.

Newman saw early success in his first year as a starter in a 5-0 start, with 14 touchdowns to three interceptions and three more rushing scores, but injury plagued his second half of the season.

He was limited to 60 offensive yards with two interceptions versus Clemson in a 52-3 loss on Nov. 16.

Newman ranked fourth in the ACC in QB rating (145.36) with 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and rushed for 574 yards and six scores.

Wake Forest made a bowl game for a fourth-straight season in 2019 and reached eight wins for the second time in three seasons.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
5-star QB signee will reportedly mimic Joe Burrow in practice
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
ESPN analyst prefers Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence in CFB title game
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week