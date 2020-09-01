Wake Forest announces no fans for football game against Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wake Forest announced on Tuesday that they will not have fans for their upcoming home matchup against No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 12.

"Wake Forest Athletics staff have worked hard this summer in conjunction with health authorities to develop extensive plans to adhere to social distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside our venues," Director of Athletics John Currie said in a statement. "We understand there are many variables involved in fighting the pandemic and we respect DHHS's guidance. We will miss the passion and support of Wake Forest fans in the Truist Field stands on September 12, but we will continue to work to demonstrate our ability to safely host Deacon Nation for future contests."

Tailgating is also not permitted near Truist Field or in nearby lots on Deacon Blvd.

Ticket questions can be sent via email at [email protected] or by phone at 336-758-3322 ext. 1.

Wake Forest announces that it will open the season without fans. Extends to all fall sports and goes through September (at least). — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) September 1, 2020