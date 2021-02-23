WATCH: Who is Clemson Basketball's GOAT?
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 23, Tue 10:32

Check out the following throwback video discussing the top Clemson basketball players of all-time, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers are one of the ACC's original teams. The Tigers have put some of the conference's best talent on the court over the years. Horace Grant was the 1987 ACC Player of The Year. Butch Zatezalo, Elden Campbell, Dale Davis and Terrell McIntyre were all three-time All-ACC selections. Who is the "Goat" of Clemson hoops though?

