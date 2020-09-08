WATCH: Trevor Lawrence ranked No. 1 ACC returning player
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Check out the following video that has Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 returning player in the ACC, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence adds yet another distinction to his long list of accolades, he is the ACC's top returning player in 2020. The prodigious signal-caller is 25-1 as a starter leading the Tigers to two National Championship game appearances and winning one in 2018. The two-time All-ACC selection has completed 65.5% of his passes, compiled 7,685 total yards and is responsible for 76 scores. Check out Trevor Lawrence, #1 on the 2020 ACC Top Returning Player list.

