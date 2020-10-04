WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Virginia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Trevor Lawrence's highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: For this first time this season Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to play into the fourth quarter and as a result he put up some big numbers against Virginia. Lawrence completed 25 of 38 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 36 yards rushing.