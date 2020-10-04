WATCH: Trevor Lawrence highlights vs. Virginia
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:01 AM

Check out Trevor Lawrence's highlights from Clemson's 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: For this first time this season Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to play into the fourth quarter and as a result he put up some big numbers against Virginia. Lawrence completed 25 of 38 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 36 yards rushing.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Clemson announces players expected out for Virginia game
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
WATCH: Clemson releases social justice video "We stand together"
WATCH: Clemson releases social justice video "We stand together"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Trevor Lawrence News
Top Clemson News of the Week