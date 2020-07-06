WATCH: Travis Etienne's Top 4 regular season plays of 2019

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out several of Travis Etienne's top plays of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne had another spectacular season for the Tigers and was the ACC Player of The Year for the second consecutive season. Etienne broke several records along the way including longest rushing TD in Clemson history, Clemson's total touchdown and rushing touchdown records as well.