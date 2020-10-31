BREAKING

WATCH: Travis Etienne runs into ACC history
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 3:53 PM

Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed 20 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in the 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Check out the highlight of him becoming the ACC all-time leader in rushing yards in the following clip, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Check out Clemson's Travis Etienne becoming the ACC's all-time rushing yardage leader on a 16-yard run in this ACC Must See Moment!

