|
WATCH: Travis Etienne runs into ACC history
|Saturday, October 31, 2020 3:53 PM- -
Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed 20 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in the 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday.
Check out the highlight of him becoming the ACC all-time leader in rushing yards in the following clip, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Check out Clemson's Travis Etienne becoming the ACC's all-time rushing yardage leader on a 16-yard run in this ACC Must See Moment!
Tags: Travis Etienne