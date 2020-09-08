WATCH: Travis Etienne ranked No. 2 ACC returning player
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10:34 AM

Check out this video that has Clemson running back Travis Etienne as the No. 2 returning player in the ACC, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne will go down as one of the best players in ACC history. Etienne is the ACC career rushing touchdown and total touchdown leader and needs just 565 yards to become the ACC all-time leading rusher. Check out Travis Etienne, #2 on the 2020 ACC Top 30 Returning Players list.

