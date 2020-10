WATCH: Travis Etienne highlights vs. Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the win against Syracuse, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne was one of the catalysts behind the No.1 Tigers' 47-21 home victory over Syracuse. He rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries and chipped in 3 touchdowns.