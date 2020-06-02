WATCH: Top 10 ACC freshmen football seasons since 2000

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the top 10 ACC freshmen football seasons since 2000, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network: Video Description: Usually, football players need to wait their turn to get on the field and make an impact, but every now and then a freshman arrives on campus and shines right away. We are looking back at some of those top freshmen and counting down the top 10 freshman seasons in the ACC since 2000.