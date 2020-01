WATCH: Throwback footage of Clemson's 1981 win against Tulane in the Superdome

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out throwback footage of Clemson's memorable 13-5 win over Tulane in the Superdome back in 1981. It was Clemson's first indoor football game in Clemson history.

Jeff Davis finished with 20 tackles during the contest.