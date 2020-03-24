WATCH: Stephen A. Smith reacts to Deshaun Watson's cryptic tweet

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun times with Deshaun Watson throwing passes to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins are over with the Houston Texans. No quarterback is ever happy when their star playmaker is shipped out of town especially if it is one of the NFL's top players. A week after the trade, Watson posted the following lyrics to a Drake song "Emotionless" to his Twitter account: "I don't know how I'ma make it out of here clean. can't even keep track of who plays for the other team..iconic duos rip and split at the seams." Many fans and some in the media think that Watson is hinting at an exodus from Houston as soon as possible. The latest Vegas odds have him as the favorite to be the New England Patriots' starting quarterback in 2021.

ESPN's 'First Take' show on Monday talked about the tweet and what implications it might have for Watson's future: