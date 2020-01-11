WATCH: Shaq and Charles Barkley preview Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley previewed the upcoming title game featuring No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. O'Neal is going with the SEC Tigers. "It's going to be a great game and a great atmosphere. New Orleans is part of the crib. 24-3 (Prediction)." Barkley disagreed with the defensive struggle.

"Oh my God," he said. "Y'all going to score more than 24 and they definitely going to get more than three.

O'Neal changed his score to 48-6.