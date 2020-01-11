WATCH: Shaq and Charles Barkley preview Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:01 AM
Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports
Shanna Lockwood - USA Today Sports

Former NBA greats Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley previewed the upcoming title game featuring No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

O'Neal is going with the SEC Tigers.

"It's going to be a great game and a great atmosphere. New Orleans is part of the crib. 24-3 (Prediction)."

Barkley disagreed with the defensive struggle.

"Oh my God," he said. "Y'all going to score more than 24 and they definitely going to get more than three.

O'Neal changed his score to 48-6.

