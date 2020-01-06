|
WATCH: Season rewind for Clemson's path to National Championship game
|Monday, January 6, 2020 4:49 PM- -
Stadium rewinds the Tigers' run to the national title game with the key moments leading Clemson to a date with No. 1 LSU:
Season Rewind: We take a look back at the top moments of @ClemsonFB's journey to the #NationalChampionship game. pic.twitter.com/VvcAfdOFug
Season Rewind: We take a look back at the top moments of @ClemsonFB's journey to the #NationalChampionship game. pic.twitter.com/VvcAfdOFug— Stadium (@Stadium) January 6, 2020