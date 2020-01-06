WATCH: Season rewind for Clemson's path to National Championship game
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 6, 2020 4:49 PM

Stadium rewinds the Tigers' run to the national title game with the key moments leading Clemson to a date with No. 1 LSU:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tua Tagovailoa makes decision on NFL
Tua Tagovailoa makes decision on NFL
ESPN analyst picks Clemson by double digits over LSU
ESPN analyst picks Clemson by double digits over LSU
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week