WATCH: Sammy Watkins throws a pick against Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have a high octane offense with playmakers all over the field alongside gunslinger quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, they only scored 17 points in their 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons (4-11) on Sunday. The Chiefs needed to convert on fourth and one midway through the second quarter and went into their bag of tricks as they had Sammy Watkins throw a deep pass to Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the ball was picked off on the one-yard line by a great play by safety Keanu Neal. "I'll probably be on 'You Got Mossed' on Monday, so I'm looking forward to that," Mahomes said about the play during postgame interviews.

Later in the game, Watkins left the contest with a calf injury. No word yet on the full extent of his injury.

For the season, Watkins has 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the interception below:

The Chiefs reach into their bag of tricks, on 4th and 1, and it's picked! Sammy Watkins looking for Patrick Mahomes. Oh no pic.twitter.com/K5DJJ73c1a — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 27, 2020

I'm not here to defend Andy Reid for giving guys like Sammy Watkins these types of decisions, but if Sammy makes the obviously right decision here, the play probably results in big yardage. pic.twitter.com/b265oR61iz — Ben Hillmon (@BenHillmon) December 28, 2020