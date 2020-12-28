WATCH: Sammy Watkins throws a pick against Falcons
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 28, Mon 08:18
Watkins got a rare interception on Sunday
Watkins got a rare interception on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have a high octane offense with playmakers all over the field alongside gunslinger quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, they only scored 17 points in their 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons (4-11) on Sunday.

The Chiefs needed to convert on fourth and one midway through the second quarter and went into their bag of tricks as they had Sammy Watkins throw a deep pass to Patrick Mahomes.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the ball was picked off on the one-yard line by a great play by safety Keanu Neal.

"I'll probably be on 'You Got Mossed' on Monday, so I'm looking forward to that," Mahomes said about the play during postgame interviews.

Later in the game, Watkins left the contest with a calf injury. No word yet on the full extent of his injury.

For the season, Watkins has 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the interception below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week