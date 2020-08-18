WATCH: 'SEC Shorts' releases funny video about breaking up with the Big Ten
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 18, 2020 12:43 PM

Check out this fun video by 'SEC Shorts' of the different conferences trying to make a decision about the upcoming 2020 college football season.

Video Description: The 2020 college football season is already off to an inauspicious start as the Power Five conferences can't agree on anything when it comes to playing. The SEC decides to set off on a road trip with only one destination: the 2020 season. Anybody who wants to come needs to hop in...within reason.

