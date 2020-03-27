WATCH: Quarantine calls with Joe Buck featuring a dog named Dabo

Don't fret though sports fans as Fox Sports veteran commentator Joe Bucks is starting up his quarantine calls on Twitter.

Today's call is of a dog named Dabo that runs circles in the yard of Clemson fan Sean Furman. Yep, that's it. Enjoy!

"There's DABO, Buck says in the video. "You know the coach is very energetic, and how about this dog. Round and round and round and enough to make you dizzy in the same path every time."

We will all be like #Dabo when we can safely leave our houses. Great work @sfurm12, don't forget to make a donation to someone who can use some help right now. cc: @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/k21s7UWxpF — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 27, 2020

What speed and agility showed by Dabo...Not too shabby.