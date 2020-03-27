WATCH: Quarantine calls with Joe Buck featuring a dog named Dabo
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, March 27, 2020 4:23 PM
Joe Buck did commentary on a dog and some chickens today
Straight up, there are hardly any sports to report on.

Don't fret though sports fans as Fox Sports veteran commentator Joe Bucks is starting up his quarantine calls on Twitter.

Today's call is of a dog named Dabo that runs circles in the yard of Clemson fan Sean Furman. Yep, that's it. Enjoy!

"There's DABO, Buck says in the video. "You know the coach is very energetic, and how about this dog. Round and round and round and enough to make you dizzy in the same path every time."

What speed and agility showed by Dabo...Not too shabby.

Chicken commentary:

