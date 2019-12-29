|
WATCH: Postgame celebration for Clemson's Fiesta Bowl win
|Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:02 AM- -
Check out some highlights of Clemson's celebration after their thrilling win over Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.
CLEMSON. CALLED. GAME. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/XhkqWBEafl Several celebration videos, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter: "Shoutout to all our fans for hanging in there, I know we probably gave you a heart attack..." Little ol' Clemson improved to 6-2 all-time in #CFBPlayoff games, tied with Alabama for the most wins in CFP history. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LhrPqd11Cw How many more to go back-to-back?#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vyQgKWEgvh ????????'?? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ?? ??????????? #??7??#ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/82iuo9GaJz This is the kind of rain we love to see ??#ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FonnwfL7DA Pressbox video of Clemson's celebration: A special trophy presentation for a special player who made a special play...
So true. So very true. ??#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/C0tBE5yzYp
Experience the emotions on the sideline...#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bqlniiocCe
"We're vloggggggging!" #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/BQaV8jNtHp
CLEMSON. CALLED. GAME. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/XhkqWBEafl— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019
Several celebration videos, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter:
"Shoutout to all our fans for hanging in there, I know we probably gave you a heart attack..."
Little ol' Clemson improved to 6-2 all-time in #CFBPlayoff games, tied with Alabama for the most wins in CFP history. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LhrPqd11Cw— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019
How many more to go back-to-back?#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/vyQgKWEgvh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019
????????'?? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ?? ???????????
#??7??#ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/82iuo9GaJz— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2019
This is the kind of rain we love to see ??#ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FonnwfL7DA— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2019
Pressbox video of Clemson's celebration:
A special trophy presentation for a special player who made a special play...