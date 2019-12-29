WATCH: Postgame celebration for Clemson's Fiesta Bowl win
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:02 AM

Check out some highlights of Clemson's celebration after their thrilling win over Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

Several celebration videos, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter:

Pressbox video of Clemson's celebration:

View this post on Instagram

Clemson sings the Alma mater after the win in the Fiesta Bowl

A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) on

View this post on Instagram

Clemson headed back to Nola

A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) on

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week