WATCH: Postgame celebration for Clemson's Fiesta Bowl win

Several celebration videos, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter:

"Shoutout to all our fans for hanging in there, I know we probably gave you a heart attack..."



So true. So very true. ??#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/C0tBE5yzYp — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019

Little ol' Clemson improved to 6-2 all-time in #CFBPlayoff games, tied with Alabama for the most wins in CFP history. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LhrPqd11Cw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2019

This is the kind of rain we love to see ??#ALLIN | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FonnwfL7DA — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2019

Pressbox video of Clemson's celebration: