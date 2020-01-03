WATCH: Lou Holtz prediction for Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

National media pundits are starting to make their picks for the CFB title game featuring Clemson and LSU on January 13. Buddies Mark May and Lou Holtz on the 'Crowd's Line' made their expert predictions on the title contest. "I am taking LSU in this game to cover the number (-5.5)," May said. "It's going to be a high-scoring affair in my opinion. LSU will get there and win this game 44-37." Holtz is also going with the SEC tigers.

"I think LSU will win this football game 38-31," he said. "It will be an excellent game and just like the Ohio State game as the momentum will go back and forth."