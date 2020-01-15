WATCH: Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins have no idea who Britney Spears is

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN released a fun video clip 'Name the 90's' with Clemson and LSU players at Media Day during the 2019 National Championship week. Most of the players had no idea who the singer Britney Spears, rapper Nas, or TLC was. They also had some trouble figuring out what in the world American Online (AOL) was or what a VCR was or how it was used. Remember these kids are super young, most born around 1999-2000.

Check out the entertaining video below:

SPOILER: This will make you feel old. Well, it did me.

They may be playing for a national championship, but can some of these @ClemsonFB and @LSUfootball players identify Britney Spears?



SPOILER: No they can't. pic.twitter.com/GBhMtMgdpY — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2020