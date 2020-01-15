BREAKING

WATCH: Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins have no idea who Britney Spears is
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 1:55 PM

ESPN released a fun video clip 'Name the 90's' with Clemson and LSU players at Media Day during the 2019 National Championship week.

Most of the players had no idea who the singer Britney Spears, rapper Nas, or TLC was. They also had some trouble figuring out what in the world American Online (AOL) was or what a VCR was or how it was used.

Remember these kids are super young, most born around 1999-2000.

Check out the entertaining video below:

SPOILER: This will make you feel old. Well, it did me.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
WATCH: ESPN's 'First Take' talk blame for Clemson's loss to LSU
WATCH: ESPN's 'First Take' talk blame for Clemson's loss to LSU
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week