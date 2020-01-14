WATCH: John Newman dunks over Duke's Javin DeLaurier that had Magic Johnson tweeting

John Newman III gave Clemson a lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy as he unleashed a powerful dunk over a Duke's Javin DeLaurier in this ACC Must-See Moment. I’m watching Clemson vs. Duke men’s basketball and John Newman just exploded for a left handed dunk that is definitely going to be the number 1 highlight on SportsCenter tonight!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 15, 2020 “It just shows what our Clemson family is about.” ?@ClemsonMBB’s Aamir Simms joined @TheAndyKatz after dropping a career-high 25pts in the win over No. 3 Duke! #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/BZ5ptSge20 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 15, 2020