WATCH: John Newman dunks over Duke's Javin DeLaurier that had Magic Johnson tweeting
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:48 PM

John Newman III gave Clemson a lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy as he unleashed a powerful dunk over a Duke's Javin DeLaurier in this ACC Must-See Moment.

Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
WATCH: ESPN's 'First Take' talk blame for Clemson's loss to LSU
