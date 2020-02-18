WATCH: Isaiah Simmons 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:05 PM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson standout linebacker Isaiah Simmons, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Isaiah Simmons had a 2019 season for the ages. He became the first linebacker in Clemson's history to win the Butkus Award. Simmons finished the year with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8 sacks. He is a dynamic linebacker that attacks the offense from all over the field and is a nightmare for any offense he faces.

