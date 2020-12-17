WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow took a dangerous hit to the head during a punt return in the third quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday evening. Renfrow was able to walk off the field and was checked out on the sideline. Later he went to the locker room for further tests was ruled out with a possible concussion. The Chargers were not called for a penalty on the play.

Renfrow has 47 catches for 594 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Raiders.

remember when the NFL cared about player safety for a few weeks last season and flagged helmet to helmet hits?



no flag here pic.twitter.com/fvGzYrbaXd — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 18, 2020

Renfrow has been ruled OUT. https://t.co/0tSwiDTYxd — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 18, 2020

I've spoken to someone who has talked to Hunter Renfrow. He is sore and doesn't remember the hit. Sounds like he will be reevaluated today. Otherwise he's doing ok, which is great news. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 18, 2020