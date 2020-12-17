WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
by - 2020 Dec 17, Thu 22:56
Renfrow took a scary hit to the head on Thursday evening.
Renfrow took a scary hit to the head on Thursday evening.

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow took a dangerous hit to the head during a punt return in the third quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday evening.

Renfrow was able to walk off the field and was checked out on the sideline. Later he went to the locker room for further tests was ruled out with a possible concussion.

The Chargers were not called for a penalty on the play.

Renfrow has 47 catches for 594 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Raiders.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 catfan®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Agree. That was a vicious hit to the head - no penalty?
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Vicious targeting, video ought to be sent to Commissioner
 tigeron®
spacer Re: Vicious targeting, video ought to be sent to Commissioner
 Rally119®
spacer Re: Vicious targeting, video ought to be sent to Commissioner
 bigunfatrat
spacer Wut?
 joetigerny
spacer Blaming the victim, living up to your name, bigfatrat, coot?***
 tigeron®
spacer That was totally uncalled for! That was total BS!
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: That was totally uncalled for! That was total BS!
 Bense®
spacer BJ Bello, a guy the Chargers just signed off their practice squad
 JD404®
spacer just a no name
 a7xgates
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 Marine4Life
spacer The refs called a much less severe one later in the game
 MoneyMike23®
spacer There's no targeting penalty in the NFL.***
 cotton scout tiger
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 Mogambu®
spacer Should have called it from the booth..Pathetic!
 Watcher®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
 engineerstar
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week