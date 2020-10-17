|
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 73-7 rout of Georgia Tech
|Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:53 PM- -
Check out assorted highlights of Clemson's 73-7 road rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday.
“404 Not Found” pic.twitter.com/cLbGOYtYHz— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
Trevor Lawrence today:— Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) October 17, 2020
24/32 ??
404 yds (career high) ??
5 TD (career high) ????
#1 Clemson annihilates Georgia Tech, 73-7 ??pic.twitter.com/ktaT4ihcIL
Anotha’ game. Anotha’ W! pic.twitter.com/YeVPBGIt09— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020