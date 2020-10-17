WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 73-7 rout of Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:53 PM

Check out assorted highlights of Clemson's 73-7 road rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
D.J. Uiagalelei playing update
D.J. Uiagalelei playing update
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game
Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week