WATCH: Former Tiger robs home run at wall

TigerNet Staff by

Former Tiger Eli White made an impact in the outfield for the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

White, who played on the infield with Clemson, was called up this week and is seeing his first action in left field as a pro. He seems to have it down after robbing this home run from the Seattle Mariners:

Not bad for a guy who never played outfield in college. ?? ?? ??#Clemson https://t.co/YmYNvCYBEh — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) September 5, 2020