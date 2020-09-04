WATCH: Former Tiger robs home run at wall
by - Friday, September 4, 2020 10:55 PM

Former Tiger Eli White made an impact in the outfield for the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

White, who played on the infield with Clemson, was called up this week and is seeing his first action in left field as a pro. He seems to have it down after robbing this home run from the Seattle Mariners:

Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing
WATCH: Clemson LB commit Barrett Carter's high-impact opener highlights
WATCH: Former Tiger robs home run at wall
