WATCH: Falcons' virtual war room celebrates AJ Terrell pick
|Friday, April 24, 2020 11:36 AM- -
This year's NFL draft is just different and one aspect of that was a draft "war rooms" being over multiple sites to decide their picks.
The Atlanta Falcons take you inside their virtual war room when picking former Clemson CB AJ Terrell:
Go inside the virtual war room with Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn and Arthur Blank as they made the call to welcome AJ Terrell to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/cvy10s61J8— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020
The moment Thomas Dimitroff realized @ajterrell_8 would become a Falcon: pic.twitter.com/dnWKzwG7DM— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020
