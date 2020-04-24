WATCH: Falcons' virtual war room celebrates AJ Terrell pick
by - Correspondent - Friday, April 24, 2020 11:36 AM

This year's NFL draft is just different and one aspect of that was a draft "war rooms" being over multiple sites to decide their picks.

The Atlanta Falcons take you inside their virtual war room when picking former Clemson CB AJ Terrell:

