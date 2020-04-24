WATCH: Falcons' virtual war room celebrates AJ Terrell pick

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

This year's NFL draft is just different and one aspect of that was a draft "war rooms" being over multiple sites to decide their picks. The Atlanta Falcons take you inside their virtual war room when picking former Clemson CB AJ Terrell:

Go inside the virtual war room with Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn and Arthur Blank as they made the call to welcome AJ Terrell to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/cvy10s61J8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020

The moment Thomas Dimitroff realized @ajterrell_8 would become a Falcon: pic.twitter.com/dnWKzwG7DM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020