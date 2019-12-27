WATCH: ESPN's Herbstreit, Fowler talk Clemson-OSU matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 27, 2019 12:28 PM

ESPN commentators Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler held a 30-minute media session on Friday morning to preview the upcoming 2019 Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.

Herbstreit discussed his family and his younger son being a diehard Buckeye fan and talking to his brothers currently at Clemson.

He thinks that the score has a "34-31 feel" and that the offenses will overpower the defenses on Saturday.

"I have that much respect with the playmaking ability of both teams."

