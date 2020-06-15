WATCH: ESPN preview says Clemson could be more dominant than ever in ACC
ESPN isn't even debating if Clemson will win the ACC in 2020. They're wondering if it may be an even easier conquest this time around.

ESPN's analytics show that while the next-best in the ACC, like Virginia Tech or North Carolina or Louisville, are projected to be better -- so is Clemson, their No. 1 in the Football Power Index.

Each Coastal challenger is at least a three-touchdown underdog to Clemson per ESPN's metrics.

Watch more of their preview below:

