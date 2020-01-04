WATCH: ESPN Megacast of Clemson-OSU (9 versions)

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out ESPN's Megacast of Clemson's 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State in the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. You must have an ESPN channel log-in to watch the following videos: Main Broadcast: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit call of the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson Hometown Radio: Featuring Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, and Reggie Merriweather. OSU Hometown Radio: Featuring Paul Keels and Jim Lachey. Film Room (ESPNU): Fans who want to watch the game the way coaches and players do will want to tune into the popular Film Room presentation. Tom Luginbill and Louis Riddick (Peach Bowl) and Emmanuel Acho and Bobby Carpenter (Fiesta Bowl) will operate the telestrator and break down game film in real-time. Skycast (ESPNEWS): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. New this year, replays will be shown regularly throughout the presentation. All-22 (ESPN App): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop.

Command Center (ESPN2): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with statistics and real-time drive charts supplementing the game action.

DataCenter (ESPN Goal Line): A perfect catch-all viewing option, as ESPN’s main telecast will be surrounded by real-time stats, analytics, social media commentary and player information.

Español version: Spanish-language call with Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega (Fiesta Bowl).