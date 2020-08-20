BREAKING

WATCH: Deshaun Watson, foundation help out kids in need for school year
by - Thursday, August 20, 2020 12:27 PM

Deshaun Watson and his foundation teamed up to help out kids around Houston in a year where virtual learning has become the norm.

Per media reports, Reliant Gives and the Deshaun Watson Foundation donated $175,000 dollars to Comp-U-Dopt, which repurposes old devices for students to use for virtual learning.

The groups combined to give 500 devices out in all.

Watson helped load up cars this week, which you can see in the video below:

