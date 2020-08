WATCH: Derion Kendrick post-practice interview

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick enters the 2020 season as one to watch in the ACC and nationally after a strong debut season in 2019.

Kendrick talks about his progression in year two as a cornerback, students doing their part in taking COVID-19 precautions and how he's offered his services at wide receiver should the coaches need him there again.

