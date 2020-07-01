WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins catches a stingray
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 11:41 AM
DeAndre Hopkins reeling in his sea monster
DeAndre Hopkins reeling in his sea monster

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins really does catch everything he gets his hands on.

'Nuk' posted an Instagram video recently of him reeling in a stingray after battling to pull him in after a few minutes. Hopkins didn't give up and eventually got the stingray in the boat with help from others.

Good to see Hopkins enjoying his offseason before the grind starts back with in-person NFL training camps at the end of July.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week