WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins catches a stingray
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020 11:41 AM- -
Arizona Cardinals receiver
DeAndre Hopkins really does catch everything he gets his hands on.
'Nuk' posted an Instagram video recently of him reeling in a stingray after battling to pull him in after a few minutes. Hopkins didn't give up and eventually got the stingray in the boat with help from others. Good to see Hopkins enjoying his offseason before the grind starts back with in-person NFL training camps at the end of July.
