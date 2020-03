WATCH: Dawes hits game-winner for amazing finish as Tigers upset No. 6 FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman guard Al-Amir Dawes went coast-to-coast and scored the winning layup with one second to go to beat No. 6 Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Dawes finished with 18 points and four assists in the victory.

Check out his game-winner below and other highlights: