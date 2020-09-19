WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei scores his first two career touchdowns
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 19, 2020 7:34 PM

Check out video of Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's first two career touchdowns against The Citadel on Saturday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed what Tigers fans have to look forward to as the 6'4" 250 lb quarterback powers into the endzone for his first two career TDs in this ACC Must See Moment!

His family was able to cheer him on:

Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson runs down the hill vs. The Citadel
