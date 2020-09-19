WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei scores his first two career touchdowns

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video of Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's first two career touchdowns against The Citadel on Saturday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed what Tigers fans have to look forward to as the 6'4" 250 lb quarterback powers into the endzone for his first two career TDs in this ACC Must See Moment!

His family was able to cheer him on:

Last week you saw @DJUiagalelei’s family cheering him on from home.



Today, they cheered him on in Death Valley ?? pic.twitter.com/fBxJeuu67w — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 20, 2020