WATCH: Clemson's 'Walk of Champions' against Boston College

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Clemson's 'Walk of Champions' against Boston College during pregame on Saturday afternoon:

Another view:

Woke up with it! ?? pic.twitter.com/9J8xZcbOV3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2020