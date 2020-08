WATCH: Clemson's 2020 'Big Weigh-In'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Football team had their annual 'Big Weigh-In' at the Poe Indoor Facility on Wednesday as the coaches got a first-hand look at how their different players progressed this offseason.

Check out the video of the fun event, courtesy of Clemson's Football Twitter account.

The time has come...



The annual BIG weigh-in! ?? pic.twitter.com/OUJWPBlYo6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 5, 2020