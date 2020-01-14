WATCH: Clemson storms court after taking down No. 3 Duke

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson defeated No. 3 Duke 79-72 on Tuesday evening, just days after winning at UNC. It was the first time the Tigers beat North Carolina and Duke in consecutive games since 1990. Meeting at the Paw ??@ClemsonMBB beats Duke for its first win over a top-3 team since 2001!pic.twitter.com/ZtMf4nA4YB — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 15, 2020 We are all witnesses?? pic.twitter.com/6UDUaN4eeK — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020 My view of another historic hoops win...followed by getting trampled by the students. pic.twitter.com/GhSlf9hPPl — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 15, 2020