WATCH: Clemson storms court after taking down No. 3 Duke
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:49 PM- -
Clemson defeated No. 3 Duke 79-72 on Tuesday evening, just days after winning at UNC. It was the first time the Tigers beat North Carolina and Duke in consecutive games since 1990.
Meeting at the Paw ??@ClemsonMBB beats Duke for its first win over a top-3 team since 2001!pic.twitter.com/ZtMf4nA4YB We are all witnesses?? pic.twitter.com/6UDUaN4eeK My view of another historic hoops win...followed by getting trampled by the students. pic.twitter.com/GhSlf9hPPl
