WATCH: Clemson softball stadium ribbon-cutting ceremony, season preview
by - Correspondent - Friday, January 24, 2020 11:44 AM
Clemson's home opener is Feb. 12.
Clemson softball held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for its new stadium that's just outside of Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers' home opener is on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in a doubleheader with Western Carolina. The program's first games will come in the UCF Black & Gold tournament in Orlando with the opener at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 versus St. John's.

Catch the ceremony below and coach John Rittman's season preview:

