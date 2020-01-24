|
WATCH: Clemson softball stadium ribbon-cutting ceremony, season preview
|Friday, January 24, 2020 11:44 AM- -
Clemson softball held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for its new stadium that's just outside of Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers' home opener is on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in a doubleheader with Western Carolina. The program's first games will come in the UCF Black & Gold tournament in Orlando with the opener at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 versus St. John's. Catch the ceremony below and coach John Rittman's season preview:
