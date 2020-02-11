WATCH: Clemson softball previews home opener Wednesday

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson softball has its sold-out, program-first home doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday versus Western Carolina. The Tigers went 2-3 in the UCF Black and Gold Invitational over the weekend. The games will be televised by the ACC Network.

Coach John Rittman and players MK Bonamy and Marissa Guimbarda talk about the excitement over the first home games and more below: