WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video to their student-athletes

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson athletics released a short video to their student-athletes that who aren't able to compete right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To our student-athletes, We miss you. We hope you are staying safe. We know these times are tough. But, we're right here with you. We can't wait to be with you again. And we can't wait to celebrate more moments. Like these... Until we're together again...

We love you, #Clemsonfamily.