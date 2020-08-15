WATCH: Clemson rap song "I'm a Tiger"
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 15, 2020 4:11 PM

Check out the following Clemson rap song 'I'm a Tiger', courtesy of Fleetwood X Ducati James.

Video Description: My brother and I thought it would be a productive use of our quarantine time to make an anthem for our favorite college football team. I realize many on this board may be opposed to rap music, but I hope this atleast provides a little bit of free entertainment for you. I graduated from Clemson in 2013, and my older brother (Ducati James) went to Duke, but we have always bonded over Clemson football and making (attempting) songs together. Hope everyone is having a great day and staying safe.

