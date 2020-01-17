WATCH: Clemson ranked No. 1 ACC team of the decade

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's 2018 football team was ranked the No. 1 ACC team of the decade in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. SPOILER: Also on the list, Clemson's 2015 and 2016 squads were ranked in the top five. Video Description: The ACC produced some of college football's most dynamic teams in the 2010s. Teams that were record-breaking, star-studded, and outright historic. Whether it was the 2016 Clemson Tigers that finally defeated mighty Alabama or the 2013 FSU squad that set the scoreboard ablaze on a weekly basis, the ACC fielded some truly great teams.