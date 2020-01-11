|
WATCH: Clemson locker room celebration after first ever win at UNC
|Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:54 PM- -
Coach Brownell and players celebrate a historic win over North Carolina on Saturday evening. Clemson broke a 0-59 streak in Chapel Hill with the win.
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i4RZTAu9Tt— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020
All the feels ? pic.twitter.com/h0WIQh1eIu— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020