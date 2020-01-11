WATCH: Clemson locker room celebration after first ever win at UNC

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Coach Brownell and players celebrate a historic win over North Carolina on Saturday evening. Clemson broke a 0-59 streak in Chapel Hill with the win. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i4RZTAu9Tt — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020 All the feels ? pic.twitter.com/h0WIQh1eIu — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020