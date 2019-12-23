|
WATCH: Clemson fans give big welcome to Clemson football team at hotel
|Monday, December 23, 2019 4:23 PM- -
The Arizona Clemson Club welcomed the No. 3 Tigers at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Sunday night as the team prepares for their battle with No. 2 Ohio State.
Check out the fans cheering on the team, courtesy of Stephen Drake.
Thought we would practice our cheer last night before the buses came in. C-L-E-M in cadence count! #ClemsonFamily #FiestaBowl #cfplayoff pic.twitter.com/5wA93Rch1V— Arizona Clemson Club (@AZClemsonClub) December 23, 2019
The Arizona #ClemsonFamily was ready to Fiesta as we welcomed our #Clemson Tigers to town. With Tiger Rag playing and pom-poms waving, we showed our love to @ClemsonFB as the buses with the good guys pulled up. Ready for #FiestaBowl! pic.twitter.com/npxkoVMiiX— Arizona Clemson Club (@AZClemsonClub) December 23, 2019