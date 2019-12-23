WATCH: Clemson fans give big welcome to Clemson football team at hotel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Arizona Clemson Club welcomed the No. 3 Tigers at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Sunday night as the team prepares for their battle with No. 2 Ohio State. Check out the fans cheering on the team, courtesy of Stephen Drake.

Thought we would practice our cheer last night before the buses came in. C-L-E-M in cadence count! #ClemsonFamily #FiestaBowl #cfplayoff pic.twitter.com/5wA93Rch1V — Arizona Clemson Club (@AZClemsonClub) December 23, 2019

The Arizona #ClemsonFamily was ready to Fiesta as we welcomed our #Clemson Tigers to town. With Tiger Rag playing and pom-poms waving, we showed our love to @ClemsonFB as the buses with the good guys pulled up. Ready for #FiestaBowl! pic.twitter.com/npxkoVMiiX — Arizona Clemson Club (@AZClemsonClub) December 23, 2019