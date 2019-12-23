WATCH: Clemson fans give big welcome to Clemson football team at hotel
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 23, 2019 4:23 PM

The Arizona Clemson Club welcomed the No. 3 Tigers at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort on Sunday night as the team prepares for their battle with No. 2 Ohio State.

Check out the fans cheering on the team, courtesy of Stephen Drake.

