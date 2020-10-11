WATCH: Clemson fan shows off her Clemson turnover chain

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Miami football program has their gaudy tradition with a 'turnover chain' that they proudly display after getting turnovers from their opponents on the gridiron.

During Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night, the turnover chain wasn't out much but one Clemson fan showed off her Clemson 'Apple and Cherry Turnover Chain' during the nationally televised game.

"It's a statement and it's a snack," ESPN commentator Chris Fowler said in the fourth quarter about the interesting attire.

I must admit, that her gimmicky chain is way better than the Hurricanes' version because you can snack on it while watching the game or at halftime. It's the perfect accessory while watching the Tigers beat up on Miami or really any sporting event.

This Clemson fan's turnover chain ?? pic.twitter.com/GIexNk8r34 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 11, 2020