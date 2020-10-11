WATCH: Clemson fan shows off her Clemson turnover chain
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:20 PM
TigerNet's Clemson fan of the game
TigerNet's Clemson fan of the game

The Miami football program has their gaudy tradition with a 'turnover chain' that they proudly display after getting turnovers from their opponents on the gridiron.

During Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night, the turnover chain wasn't out much but one Clemson fan showed off her Clemson 'Apple and Cherry Turnover Chain' during the nationally televised game.

"It's a statement and it's a snack," ESPN commentator Chris Fowler said in the fourth quarter about the interesting attire.

I must admit, that her gimmicky chain is way better than the Hurricanes' version because you can snack on it while watching the game or at halftime. It's the perfect accessory while watching the Tigers beat up on Miami or really any sporting event.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Three ACC teams mark top-5 of new AP Poll
Three ACC teams mark top-5 of new AP Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week