WATCH: Clemson dominance in the last five years

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this video showcasing some of the impressive stats from Clemson the last five seasons, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The Clemson Tigers have had one the best five year runs in college football history with four trips to the National Championship Game and will have a chance to add a third national championship in four years when they play LSU. Over the last five seasons, the Tigers have averaged 38.8 points per game while only giving up 15.7, and have only lost 4 times in a span of 73 games. Clemson will be riding a 29 game win streak as they go for their 2nd consecutive CFP Nationa Championship Monday 13, 2020 in New Orleans.