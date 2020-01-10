|
WATCH: Clemson departs for National Championship game vs. LSU
|Friday, January 10, 2020 1:50 PM- -
Check out videos of Clemson's football team leaving on Friday afternoon for the National Championship contest against No. 1 LSU on January 13.
Inside the bus:
The buses are rolling... ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2020
Appreciate the #ClemsonFamily send-off! #ALLIN || #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MS3FZWDjs8
Stream of the team at the GSP airport:
Fans cheering on the Tigers on the highway: