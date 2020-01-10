WATCH: Clemson departs for National Championship game vs. LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 10, 2020 1:50 PM

Check out videos of Clemson's football team leaving on Friday afternoon for the National Championship contest against No. 1 LSU on January 13.

Inside the bus:

Stream of the team at the GSP airport:

Fans cheering on the Tigers on the highway:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence breaks down film with ESPN's Herbstreit
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence breaks down film with ESPN's Herbstreit
WATCH: Clemson departs for National Championship game vs. LSU
WATCH: Clemson departs for National Championship game vs. LSU
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week