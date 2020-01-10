WATCH: Clemson country anthem "Time to be a Tiger"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson is one of the most respected public research universities in the country, and several sports are currently top-notch, including football's streak of 29 wins and being in the National title game the last four out of five seasons. Basically, it really is a great time to be a Tiger!

Country music artist and Clemson grad Andrew Beam released his latest music video "Time to be a Tiger" for all those diehard Tiger fans out there.