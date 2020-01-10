WATCH: Clemson country anthem "Time to be a Tiger"
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 10, 2020 11:30 AM

Clemson is one of the most respected public research universities in the country, and several sports are currently top-notch, including football's streak of 29 wins and being in the National title game the last four out of five seasons.

Basically, it really is a great time to be a Tiger!

Country music artist and Clemson grad Andrew Beam released his latest music video "Time to be a Tiger" for all those diehard Tiger fans out there.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Jeff Scott shares final Clemson practice pic
Jeff Scott shares final Clemson practice pic
WATCH: Clemson vs. LSU title hype video "We Ready"
WATCH: Clemson vs. LSU title hype video "We Ready"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week