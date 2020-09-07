|
WATCH: Clemson coordinators, players preview Wake, talk latest on team Monday
|Monday, September 7, 2020 2:03 PM-
The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers kick off their season at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) and the Tigers talked the latest going into gameday with local media on Monday.
Clemson DC Brent Venables
Venables on the young standouts, veterans moving into bigger roles and more:
Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr
Jones says Trenton Simpson is a freshman to watch this season and more:
Clemson S Nolan Turner
Turner breaks down who is coming along at safety and which receivers are stepping up:
Clemson OC Tony Elliott
Elliott talks the latest with the offensive depth chart and more: