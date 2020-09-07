WATCH: Clemson coordinators, players preview Wake, talk latest on team Monday
by - Monday, September 7, 2020 2:03 PM

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers kick off their season at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) and the Tigers talked the latest going into gameday with local media on Monday.

Clemson DC Brent Venables

Venables on the young standouts, veterans moving into bigger roles and more:

Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr

Jones says Trenton Simpson is a freshman to watch this season and more:

Clemson S Nolan Turner

Turner breaks down who is coming along at safety and which receivers are stepping up:

Clemson OC Tony Elliott

Elliott talks the latest with the offensive depth chart and more:

Former Clemson QB named starter at ACC school
TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #159 'Amphitheater in 1940'
