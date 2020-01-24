WATCH: Clemson coach gives injury updates, players preview 2020 season

Clemson started preseason practice on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and held a media day to preview the 2020 season. Tigers coach Monte Lee announced two news items on Friday with projected starting outfielder Michael Green being dismissed from the team (team rules) and left-handed pitcher Ryne Huggins being out for the season due to injury. Green led Clemson in batting average over 28 games last season. Huggins made seven relief appearances with a 3.60 ERA in 2019. Lee's Tigers begin action at home in a three-game series with Liberty beginning Feb. 14 (4 p.m. start).

Check out their early preview of the season ahead below: